Spurt in indecorous behaviour in courts: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said there was a spurt in indecorous behaviour in the country’s courts and called for urgent steps to end this.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Gogoi said, “The Indian judiciary has since some time past witnessed an unprecedented rise of instances of indecorous acts which do not align with the charter of an institution.”

The CJI did not specify what instances he was referring to but added that “such instances of inappropriate behaviour have raised their ugly head in all courts including the Supreme Court” and that “graceful..and… pleasant discourses and deliberations are increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct”.

Calling for steps to control this, he said, “It is important that stakeholders quickly identify and isolate such elements and put them to quarantine. It is time for all of us to introspect and redraw the lines that ought to bind each of the stakeholders to ensure that the decorum and dignity of this great institution is not lost…so that the meritorious enjoy…space and are able to contribute to the good of the institution and steer it to new standards of excellence”.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was critical of the manner in which some High Courts entertained Public Interest Litigations.

He called for an in-house corrective mechanism in the judiciary with the Supreme Court at its apex “to ensure discipline, judicial propriety and in some way judicial accountability”. This, he pointed out, had become important today when the role of the judiciary has become a matter of great trust for the country.

Prasad also said there was “need for greater cohesion inside the judiciary”. The minister said this “has to be addressed by the institution itself”.

Attorney General K K Venugopal flagged the issue of pendency of cases and called for setting up intermediate courts of appeal in the four regions of the country so that the Supreme Court is not burdened with anything other than Constitutional matters.

Responding to Venugopal’s call for setting up intermediate courts of appeal, Prasad said he was aware of the A-G’s views on the matter and added “the government will have to await proper stakeholder consultation including from the Supreme Court”. The CJI, too, said it “would require discussion with stakeholders”.