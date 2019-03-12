Spurned Kerala youth sets woman ablaze on busy road in Thiruvalla

The Pathanamthitta Police arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly setting a woman on fire in Thiruvalla town after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal.

Advertising

Ajin Reji Mathew, a resident of Kumbanad in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the police and slapped with section 302 of the IPC for attempt to murder.

A top police officer in the district told indianexpress.com that Ajin stood waiting on the road that led to the institute where the woman studied. On Tuesday morning, around 9 am, Ajin allegedly accosted her near Thiruvalla’s Chilanka junction and set her on fire after dousing her in petrol. According to the police, he also carried a set of ropes, with which he planned to commit suicide later.

The officer said that onlookers immediately tried to douse the fire and took the woman to a nearby private hospital where she was admitted with over 60 per cent burns. Her condition continues to be critical, he added.

Advertising

The locals also apprehended Ajin and handed him over to the police when they arrived at the spot. The officer suspected that the chain of events was pre-planned by Ajin and did not seem like a “spur-of-the-moment” decision. According to Ajin’s version of events, he was allegedly in a relationship with the woman for the last couple of years but it had soured lately.