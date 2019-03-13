Toggle Menu
Spurious liquor kills 6 in Kanpur, 8 held, 13 detained

Kanpur Police carried out searches at general stores and government liquor shops in Ghatampur area Tuesday. There were 20 police teams, and each was assigned 10 villages.

Two FIRs were registered at Ghatampur police station, eight persons were arrested while 13 others were detained for questioning in connection with sale of illicit liquor, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural (Kanpur), Pradyumna Singh.

Spurious liquor has claimed six lives in Kanpur’s Ghatampur area over the past four days. Five people are undergoing treatment in hospital. A police probe has found that two general stores in the area were selling illicit country-made liquor.

A magisterial inquiry was also ordered in the case.

District Excise Inspector Arvind Kumar Shukla and two constables, Dinesh Kumar Verma and Vinay Kumar Mishra, were suspended for dereliction of duty, said District Excise Officer, Kanpur, Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

Inspector General (Kanpur Range) Alok Singh, said, “Preliminary investigation has shown that the victims had purchased liquor from general merchant shops in Khadri and Sukhiyapur villages. A probe is on.”

