SP’s Shafiqur Barq mentions violence against Muslims, causes uproar in House

A Samajwadi Party member’s bid to raise the issue of problems faced by Muslims in the country sparked angry exchanges between the BJP and Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, SP’s Shafiqur Rahman Barq said that Muslims in the country are facing problems, adding that several incidents of lynching have been reported in states like Jharkhand. “We have to decide how Muslims would live in this country,” he said, referring to incidents of lynching and violence against Muslims.

However, Barq’s remark appeared to have annoyed BJP MPs, who rose from their seat to protest. Barq tried to complete his submission, but was impeded by the loud protests. Opposition MPs led by the Congress also stood up, demanding that Barq be allowed to complete his statement. Even Home Minister Amit Shah was seen asking his MPs to calm down. However, the uproar prompted Speaker Om Birla to call another member to speak.

Karti Chidambaram, the Congress member from Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, raised the issue of the Keezhadi archeological site, saying that ASI must acquire the 110 acres that need to be excavated and adequate compensation must be given to residents.

“Select artifacts must be sent to carbon testing and the discovery be opened up internationally,” he said.