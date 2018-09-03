SP’s harassment charge on senior: Dhinakaran demands CBI investigation

T T V Dinakaran. (File photo) T T V Dinakaran. (File photo)

Days after a state government-appointed Vishaka committee recommended that a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officer by a woman SP be transferred to CB-CID, rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran has demanded that the government recommend the case for a CBI probe.

Citing that the accused officer, now at the helm of DVAC, is probing corruption charges against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and minister Rajendra Balaji, Dhinakaran said the victim will not get justice unless the case is transferred to CBI. Dhinakaran also slammed the government for its decision to transfer the victim earlier. “They transferred the victim, not the accused. They also failed to register a case on her complaint,” he said.

The victim, who did not appear before the internal committee on August 29, had filed a petition for transfer of the accused officer and sought reconstitution of the committee and registration of a criminal case against the officer.

In her petition, she alleged that the accused, an IG rank officer, tried to hug her on several occasions and harassed her when she rejected his advances. Her complaint said she faced harassment for the past seven months and that the accused called her late at night and sent obscene messages.

