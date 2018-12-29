SPPU denies nod for Bhim Army’s Dec 31 event

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has denied permission for a Bhim Army programme on December 31, in which the outfit’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan was to address the students and youths on the situation of Ambedkarite movement. The Bhim Army, however, has decided to carry on with its plan to hold interactions with the students and youths at SPPU’s Aniket canteen on the day.

Datta Pol, Bhim Army’s Pune unit chief said that the SPPU has denied permission for their programme, ‘Samvad Ambedkari Tarunaishi (Dialogue with Ambedkarite Students)’.

“But we will not cancel any of our programmes. Our leader will interact with students and youths at Aniket canteen in SPPU around 4 pm. His interaction with students is important for us,” said Pol.