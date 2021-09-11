Sportswoman found strangled in Bijnor, family alleges rape

A 24-year-old kho kho player was allegedly choked and dumped near a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor city where she died, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, the woman, a Dalit, was found in a semi-conscious state with a dupatta wound around her neck. She was bleeding, with injuries to her neck and jaw, and succumbed shortly after being spotted by a passer-by.

The victim’s family alleged that she was raped before being murdered, but the police have ruled it citing a medical examination.

“The local police have begun their investigation into the case and four teams have been formed.

The woman was found by a passer-by and she had injuries on her body. Rape has been ruled out as per medical examination. With regards to motive and other aspects of the crime, more can be determined once the accused are identified and arrested,” said Bijnor SP Dr Dharm Veer Singh.

An FIR has been filed for murder, assault and molestation against unknown accused, said the police.

As per the victim’s family, the woman left her house around 11 am on Friday for work. A few hours later, when she did not return, they tried calling her phone but could not reach her. The family was then informed by a local resident that a woman had been found next to some railway tracks.

“We rushed to the spot when we came to know that someone had been found in an injured state.

The ground beneath our feet shifted when we realised it’s her. Someone had tightly wound a dupatta around her neck. She could not make it. She had other injuries as well. She is a sportswoman and she must have attempted to fight back. It also appears that there was more than one person involved in it. I believe that she was raped as well,” said her sister.

The initial cause of death appears to be strangulation, said the police. The woman’s documents and a tiffin box were found next to her, they said.

After the victim was spotted, GRP and RPF officials also reached the spot since the case falls under railway police jurisdiction. The Bijnor Police later took charge of the investigation, which is being monitored by a CO-level officer, said the police.

The crime spot was also investigated by a dog squad to gather clues, police said.