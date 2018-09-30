SPO who fled with weapons was in touch with militants: J&K DGP

SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora in Shopian, fled with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol. (Representational Image) SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora in Shopian, fled with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol. (Representational Image)

A DAY after a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police posted with a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from south Kashmir fled with seven automatic rifles and a pistol from the security post at the legislator’s residence in Srinagar, state DGP Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said police probe has found that the SPO was “in touch” with militants.

SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora in Shopian, fled with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol.

Bashir was posted at MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s official residence in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar area. Mir is the legislator from Wachi constituency in Shopian. Sources said seven personnel security officers (PSOs) of the legislator have been detained for questioning.

DGP Singh told reporters in Bandipore that a fast-track investigation has started in the case and action will be taken against the police officials if they are found to have shown negligence while on duty. He said Adil Bashir was “in touch with militants”.

Sources said Bashir was posted with the MLA’s security team for the last seven months. MLA Aijaz Mir had said on Friday that he had asked to the security personnel to report at his Jawahar Nagar residence. On Friday, when they reached, they found the weapons missing.

