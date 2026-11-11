2 SPO personnel missing after firing in J&K’s Kishtwar

An SPO team moved towards the area on Wednesday evening to search for them.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
1 min readNov 11, 2026 10:29 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) have reportedly gone missing after firing was heard in the Deharna forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the two personnel were returning from Kiyar Dachhan to relieve duty at a Temporary Operational Base (TOB) of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), deployed in the Basnan area of Inderwal, when firing was reported in the forest area.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of Marwah Police Station. Sources also reported a disruption in mobile network connectivity in the area around the time of the incident.

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An SPO team moved towards the area on Wednesday evening to search for them.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More

 

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