SPO killed after being run over by truck on J-K highway

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was run over and killed by a speeding truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, police said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old SPO identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Malik was regulating traffic on the highway when he was hit by the Kashmir-bound truck at Shaban Bass area of Banihal on Tuesday night, a police official said.

He said the trucker from Haryana sped away but was chased and arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against him, while his vehicle was also seized.

The body of the SPO, who is survived by his wife and five children, was handed over to his family on Wednesday morning, the official said.

