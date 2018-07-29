SPO abducted in Kashmir, kin appeal to militants

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was abducted from his home by suspected militants at Tral in south Kashmir early Saturday morning. While police were silent on the matter, the family of the police officer appealed to militants for his release. SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted from Chan Kitar area of Tral in Pulwama. He was posted as a cook in Awantipore. Police officials only confirmed that the SPO was missing.

Soon after the abduction, Lone’s family made an appeal to militants. “I seek your forgiveness on behalf of my son, and he won’t commit any mistake in future. If he has committed any mistake, please forgive him,” the SPO’s mother said in a video message. “You are my children. I request you to release him safely. If there is any complaint in the future, then kill of us.”

Lone is possibly the third police personnel to be abducted by militants from his home while on leave. Last month, militants abducted Javeed Ahmad from his village of Vehil in south Kashmir’s Shopian. His body was found a day later.

Last week, Mohammad Saleem Shah, an SPO who was recently promoted as constable, was abducted by militants from his home at Wutalhama in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He was killed by militants a day later.

A day after the killing, three militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam, and police said that the slain militants were responsible for Shah’s death.

