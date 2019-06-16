Split in Kerala Congress(M), Jose K Mani ‘elected’ chairman

The Kerala Congress (M), a key partner of the Congress-led UDF, suffered a split Sunday after a faction in the party elected Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani, son of its founder late K M Mani, as the chairman.

Advertising

The move came after weeks of infighting between supporters of Jose Mani and party’s working chairman P J Joseph following the demise of KM Mani this April.

Jose K Mani was elected as chairman by the leaders supporting him at a meeting of the State Committee convened by him in Kottayam. The move was declared ‘invalid’ and against the party constitution by the faction led by Joseph, news agency PTI reported.

Read this story in Malayalam

After the meeting, ‘presiding officer’ K Z Kunjeriya announced that Jose K Mani had been “elected unanimously” as chairman. Out of 437 state committee members of the party, as many as 325 attended the meeting.

Advertising

Expressing his gratitude, Jose K Mani said, “KM Mani sir is with is in our forward journey. I will work hard to follow the path shown by him.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Joseph faction claimed that senior leaders of the party, including former Rajya Sabha MP Joy Abraham, MLAs C F Thomas and Mons Joseph, did not attend the meeting.

Amongst those who attended the meeting were KC(M)’s Idukki MLA Roshy Augustine, Kanjirappally MLA N Jayaraj and lone Lok Sabha MP of the party, Thomas Chazhikadan, followers of Jose said.

The Kerala Congress, since its inception in 1964, has a history of splits. The party has a strong base in the central Travancore belt, especially amongst the Christian community.

(Inputs from PTI)