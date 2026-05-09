Split imminent in National Conference? Omar hits out over J&K Deputy CM’s remarks

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar responded to a question regarding Sharma’s comments in an interview where he predicted an “imminent split” within the NC. “NC MLAs stand firmly with the party,” Omar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday dismissed speculation regarding a rift within the National Conference and hit out at the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, saying that he was “eager to grab the CM’s chair”.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar responded to a question regarding Sharma’s comments in an interview where he predicted an “imminent split” within the NC. “NC MLAs stand firmly with the party,” Omar said.

He stressed that cabinet expansion has been on hold because J&K has not been given statehood. “This is not on hold because of some kind of fear,” Omar said, adding that the LoP’s comments prove that unless the BJP is in power in J&K, “they will not let us work properly and not restore statehood”.