Split imminent in National Conference? Omar hits out over J&K Deputy CM’s remarks
Emphasising that the statements show the intentions of the BJP, he said that the people of J&K, especially those who voted for the BJP in the last election, “should remember that the BJP indulges in politics of blackmail and that people here are being threatened”.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar responded to a question regarding Sharma’s comments in an interview where he predicted an “imminent split” within the NC. “NC MLAs stand firmly with the party,” Omar said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday dismissed speculation regarding a rift within the National Conference and hit out at the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, saying that he was “eager to grab the CM’s chair”.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar responded to a question regarding Sharma’s comments in an interview where he predicted an “imminent split” within the NC. “NC MLAs stand firmly with the party,” Omar said.
He stressed that cabinet expansion has been on hold because J&K has not been given statehood. “This is not on hold because of some kind of fear,” Omar said, adding that the LoP’s comments prove that unless the BJP is in power in J&K, “they will not let us work properly and not restore statehood”.
Emphasising that the statements show the intentions of the BJP, he said that the people of J&K, especially those who voted for the BJP in the last election, “should remember that the BJP indulges in politics of blackmail and that people here are being threatened”.
In an interview in Jammu, the LoP had said, “There is a deep divide in their house and the wall can collapse at any time.”
The National Conference held its working committee meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, led by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The NC leadership also came under criticism from alliance partner Congress earlier this week with PCC working president Raman Bhalla accusing the NC of lagging behind in the struggle for restoration of statehood.
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Bhalla said that the Congress did not join the cabinet, which is “the right of every pre-poll alliance partner”, arguing that it was only to expose the BJP government which had committed to restore statehood immediately after Assembly elections.
Taking a dig at NC, he said “Statehood can’t be achieved by showering praises on the Modi government, which betrayed the people of J&K on restoration of statehood.”
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More