TN CB-CID arrests self-styled spiritual guru Siva Shankar Baba in Delhi following sexual abuse complaints

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) arrested self-styled spiritual guru Siva Shankar Baba in Delhi on Wednesday following sexual abuse complaints by students of his school at Kelambakkam near Chennai.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered three cases against him under various sections of the IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and these were transferred to the CB-CID a few days ago.

Baba, meanwhile, snubbed a Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) hearing citing he had suffered a heart attack and was reportedly in Dehradun.

The CB-CID team unsuccessfully looked for him in a Dehradun hospital and later nabbed him from the outskirts of Delhi with the help of local police. Siva Shankar Baba is likely to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday itself for further inquiry. Meanwhile, two more teachers of the school were booked under similar sections of the IPC and Pocso Act.

It all began after a faculty member of the school was arrested on charges of sexual harassment. Many survivors since then came forward and revealed stories of abuse they had faced during their days at the school. One among them alleged Siva Shankar Baba used to harass her and the post was widely shared on social media with several of the alumni expressing solidarity with the survivor. The students said that Baba used to invite them to his room, intoxicate them and later sexually abuse them.