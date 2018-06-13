Spiritual guru Bhaiyuji Maharaj cremated in Indore

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj committed suicide on Tuesday. (File) Bhaiyyuji Maharaj committed suicide on Tuesday. (File)

Mortal remains of spiritual guru Bhaiyuji Maharaj, who allegedly committed suicide yesterday, were consigned to flames in Indore today. Kuhu (17), his daughter from the first wife, lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of vedic mantras at Meghdoot Crematorium in Vijay Nagar area in the city.

The 50-year-old spiritual leader, whose original name was Uday Singh Deshmukh, allegedly ended his life by shooting himself at his house here, police said. Bhaiyuji Maharaj was very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social work. He enjoyed a large following among politicians and film stars.

Most of Maharashtra leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh and former President Pratibha Patil used to pay obeisance to him.

He was one of the five Hindu religious leaders to whom the Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh had granted Minister of State (MoS) rank in April. However, Maharaj had refused to accept it, saying “a post holds no importance for a saint”.

People from all walks of life attended the funeral ceremony.

