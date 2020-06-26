Spike in Covid cases: Mosque converted into care facility in Bhiwandi

As per state government data, the textile town has recorded 1,407 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths till Wednesday. (Representational) As per state government data, the textile town has recorded 1,407 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths till Wednesday. (Representational)

With Bhiwandi’s healthcare system under strain with burgeoning Covid-19 cases, Makkah Masjid at Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi East has been now converted into a makeshift treatment facility with five beds and two doctors.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, which has undertaken the initiative, has also arranged for 30 oxygen cylinders to be provided to

seriously ill patients.

Ausaf Ahmed Falahi, president, JIH Bhiwandi said, “Bhiwandi-Nizampur is a very congested area and hence the disease is spreading rapidly. As it is the city has a poor health infrastructure, and now several general practitioners have shut their clinics due to fear of infection. A vast majority of people in the city lack awareness about the disease and are unable to afford treatment. Hence, we decided to start this facility.”

As per state government data, the textile town has recorded 1,407 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths till Wednesday. Ninety-five more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

On Thursday, Mumbai crossed 70,000-mark with 1,350 new cases. The city has recorded 58 deaths in the last 48 hours.

