SpiceJet opens booking for domestic flights

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced the opening of booking for its domestic flights as it resumes operations with a little over 200 daily flights to 41 destinations, after a hiatus of almost two months.

Operations of commercial passenger flights were suspended from March 25 in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. The government on Thursday allowed airlines to operate passenger flights from May 25.

Spicejet in a release said that to start with, the airline will operate flights to 41 domestic destinations operating an average 204 daily and 1,431 weekly flights with a slew of in-flight and on-ground modifications in line with the global best practices and government SOPs to minimise human contact and ensure safe travel for its passengers.

“I am happy to announce the resumption of our passenger operations from May 25 after a two month-long lockdown-imposed hiatus. We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government. Flying was and remains the safest mode of public transport, ” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Prior to the suspension of all commercial passenger service on March 25, SpiceJet had been operating over 600 daily flights to 54 domestic and nine overseas destinations. These flights included 49 daily services on the Udan routes.

The airline said it has implemented cleaning procedures on all its aircraft in addition to disinfecting customer touch points and surfaces before every flight.

Stating that all of its aircraft now have synthetic leather seats, it claimed these non-porous seats don’t allow the virus (COVID-19) to penetrate inside them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats.

It also said that crew members and ground services personnel will undergo a detailed health check-up and will be wearing protective gears, adding the airline has decided to temporarily suspend food and beverage services on all its flights.

SpiceJet will reduce the number of people in its airport coaches by 50 per cent and has made web check-in mandatory thereby avoiding queues at airports as part of the social distancing norms, it said. Besides, passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process.

Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes, SpiceJet added.

Among other safety measures, wearing a mask and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for passengers while a temperature check will be done before entering the terminal building and only passengers with a green status on the Aarogya Setu App will be allowed, it said.

According to the release, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure as the check-in and luggage drop counters will be closed 60 minutes before the departure time and boarding gates will close 20 mins before departure time.

