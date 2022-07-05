scorecardresearch
Technical glitch: Dubai-bound SpiceJet plane lands in Karachi

Pilots noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the plane's fuel tanks, following which they diverted it to the closest airport, officials said. “No emergency was declared,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Written by Pranav Mukul | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 4:22:22 pm
A SpiceJet aircraft. (Representative image)

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft on its way to Dubai from Delhi with 150 people on board landed in Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday after it developed a technical glitch.

Pilots of the Dubai-bound flight noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the plane’s fuel tanks, following which they decided to divert the plane to the closest airport, officials said.

Read also |Explained: Smoke in cabin forces turnback of SpiceJet flight, 5th incident in 2 months

The flight was cruising at 36,000 feet in the Pakistan airspace when the glitch was observed, a source said, adding that the pilots decided to land given that there was another 80-90 minutes of flight time remaining for Dubai.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi – Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked”.

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” the spokesperson adde

