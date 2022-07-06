scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

On Tuesday itself, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

July 6, 2022
This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction that has happened on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last eighteen days. (Representational)

SpiceJet said its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working.

This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction that has happened on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last eighteen days.



“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata,” SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

