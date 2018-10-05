Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after Thai national suffers heart attack

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am. The plane had to make an emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger, who was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital.

By: PTI | Varanasi | Published: October 5, 2018 4:00:06 pm

spicejet flight, emergency landing, flight landing, emergency condition, heart attack, Delhi-bound flight, Varanasi airport, Indian ExpressThe flight had a total of 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. (Representational image)

A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing Friday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here after a Thai national onboard suffered a heart attack, police said.

The patient identified as Atabot Thngcusorn (53) was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7.40am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. Among the tourists were Atabot, his wife, sister and seven other family members, the police said.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger, they added.

He was rushed by an ambulance from the airport to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, LBS Airport Director Anil Kumar Rai said.

The Thai embassy has been informed about the matter, he said.

