SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur, passengers shifted to another plane after 8 hours

Passengers of a Bengaluru to New Delhi SpiceJet flight (SG8720) were left stranded for nearly eight hours at Nagpur airport after the aircraft they were travelling in made an emergency landing at 1.30 am on Saturday. As many as 153 passengers were put on to another aircraft this morning to fly to the national capital.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 10 pm on Friday, took off from Bangalore at 11.30 pm. It was supposed to land in the national capital by 12.45 am but made an emergency landing at 1.30 am in Nagpur.

All the passengers on board were forced to stay put in the aircraft carrier from 1.30 am till 5.30 am today. Airline officials informed the passengers that they did not operate out of Nagpur Airport and had no ground support.

“We were told an aircraft is coming from Mumbai with engineers. Then the airline said one aircraft is coming from Bangalore. Finally, no aircraft turned up,” Surabhi Saraogi, a market researcher, said.

Later, the passengers were informed that the engineers who were asked to rush to Nagpur have refused to do so. “The Captain said that since this is not the operating location for SpiceJet, even they are helpless. They served no food while we waited for hours. We understood that this is the first flight they are operating in Jet Airway’s place,” Saraogi added.

Another passenger Devdutt Sharma said he was stranded first inside the aircraft and later at the airport for the entire night. Passengers were allowed to deboard the plane after 5.30 am. Nagpur airport authorities provided them refreshments later in the morning.

Shashank Tripathi, who works with Bank of America, said the airline was misleading passengers. “We were told at 6 am that a flight from New Delhi will arrive in Nagpur for us. We are waiting till now,” he said.

Meanwhile, another SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned to Mumbai today after take-off due to a technical glitch. In a statement issued later, the airline said, “On 11th May 2019, SpiceJet flight SG-611 operating from Mumbai to Chennai returned back to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The issue has been rectified and boarding has started and the aircraft will depart shortly.”