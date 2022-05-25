scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 11:21:33 am
Spicejet aircraft. (Express archive photo)

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.

“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday),” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline’s IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
