SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday morning.
“Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday),” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
The airline’s IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.
