Speedboat accident: Gautam Singhania back in India, families of two missing reach Maldives

Four days after a luxury speedboat accident in Maldives in which Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania was injured, two other Indian nationals onboard, ace rally driver Hari Singh and former Navy captain Mahesh Ramchandran, remain missing. As search operations continue, relatives of Singh and Ramchandran have reached Maldives and are being assisted by the Indian embassy in Male.

While 59-year old Hari Singh is a five-time national motor rally champion, Arjuna awardee Commander Mahesh Ramchandran, 60, is an Asian Games silver medalist in sailing.

At the time of the accident late Thursday night, reports said, there were seven people onboard the vessel. Besides Singhania, Singh and Ramchandran, there were two women from UK and Russia, and two other Indian men.