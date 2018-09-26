Speed limit on expressways: Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging Centre’s order

The bench observed that the question of permitting plying of vehicle at a particular speed on a particular road, like the national highway, is an “administrative action and executive decision”. (File) The bench observed that the question of permitting plying of vehicle at a particular speed on a particular road, like the national highway, is an “administrative action and executive decision”. (File)

With the Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissing a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision approving higher speed limits for vehicles, the limit on expressways stands at 120 kmph (kilometre per hour).

A notification issued by the Centre on April 6 had fixed maximum speed limit for cars on national highways at 100 kmph, up from 80 kmph, and at 120 kmph on expressways.

“It is for the government to decide as to what should be the speed limit permissible for plying of a vehicle on a particular road and it is not for a writ court to go into the various aspects and interfere in such matters until and unless statutory provisions in doing so are found to be breached or violated,” a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said. It was hearing a PIL filed by one Siddhartha Singh.

“The notification in question is purely within the domain of the policy decision or the legislative power available with the government and in the absence of any statutory rules, regulations or constitutional provisions having been shown to be violated, we are not inclined to interfere in the matter,” the bench said.

The bench observed that the question of permitting plying of vehicle at a particular speed on a particular road, like the national highway, is an “administrative action and executive decision”.

