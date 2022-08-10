Special train to run from Hubbali to Banaras

South Western Railway has announced a special train between Hubbali and Banaras in view of the extra rush of passengers.

As per a release, Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi-Banaras special express train (07305) will leave Wednesday at 6:15 pm and arrive at Banaras station at 8:40 am on Friday.

The train will stop at stations Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Alamatti, Vijayapura, Solapur, Duand, Ahmadnagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur and Varanasi Jn.

The train comprises five AC-3 tier coaches, eleven Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake vans with a disabled-friendly compartment.