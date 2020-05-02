Special train leaves Jaipur for Patna

Another train from Kota ferrying around 1,200 students to Jharakhand was also scheduled to leave on Friday. (Representational) Another train from Kota ferrying around 1,200 students to Jharakhand was also scheduled to leave on Friday. (Representational)

Nearly 1,200 migrant labourers from Bihar left for Patna by a special train on Friday night.

According to senior officials of the Rajasthan government, all these migrant labourers were stranded in the state ever since the lockdown started and were living in government camps.

“The labourers who are leaving today were lodged at camps in Nagaur district. We brought them to the closest point which is Jaipur and from where they will be sent to Bihar,” said additional chief secretary, industries, Subodh Agarwal.

An official from the North Western Railways (NWR) said the train will go non-stop till Patna from where Bihar government officials will make arrangements for screening and help them reach their homes.

“To ensure social distancing, the middle berth of the coaches won’t be opened and the train, which has 24 coaches will go straight to Patna,” said the NWR official.

He added that the labourers were brought through state-government buses to the railway station.

Another train from Kota ferrying around 1,200 students to Jharakhand was also scheduled to leave on Friday.

“I am happy that students from Jharkhand are leaving by train from #Kota, #Rajasthan to Jharkhand and they would soon reunite with their families. My best wishes to all the students,” tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.