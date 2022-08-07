Special train between Sealdah, Puri announced

August 7, 2022 1:54:23 pm
Eastern Railway has decided to run a special train between Sealdah in Kolkata and Puri in Odisha to clear the extra rush of passengers, according to an official release.
As per the announcement, Sealdah-Puri special train (03101) will leave Sealdah on August 12, Friday at 11:50 am and reach Puriat at 9:35 am on the next day.
In the return direction, Puri-Sealdah special (0302) will leave Puri on August 13, Saturday at 2 pm to reach Sealdah at 12:45 am on the next day.
The train will halt at Bhattanagar, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttuck, Bhubaneswar and Khurda stations.
The tickets can be booked through the internet or the railway counter, while an extra charge will be added to the ticket fare for the special train. Moreover, concessional ticket booking is not permitted and tatkal (emergency) booking service is not available for the special train.
The train has air-conditioned coaches only.
The extra rush is on the account of upcoming public holidays such as Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.
