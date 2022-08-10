August 10, 2022 12:06:20 pm
To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Eastern Railway has announced a special train between Santragachi in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha.
According to a release, Santragachi-Puri special train (02837) will leave from Santragachi at 10 pm on August 12, Friday, and arrive at Puri at 7 am on August 13, Saturday.
In the return direction, the train will depart from Puri on Saturday at 11:55 pm and reach Satragachi at 9 am on Sunday.
The train comprises two AC 2 Tier, six AC 3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and three General Second Class coaches.
Subscriber Only Stories
The stations falling en route are Kharagpur, Belda, Jaleswar, Rupsa, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.
Santragachi is a town in the Howrah district of West Bengal and Puri is famous for its Jagannath temple.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Special train between Santragachi and Puri announced
Guwahati-Kolkata special train to continue till January 2023
Special train to run from Hubbali to Banaras
Williams gave Vogue the exclusive on her retirement
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, ‘Where is Priyanka?’
U.S. allows alternate monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
Vijay Deverakonda on link-up with Rashmika, Sara: ‘I’d rather have rumours about me than be a nobody’
Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23
Sony launches Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV in India: What’s new?
GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor township
Kanchi Kaul shares sweet birthday note for husband Shabir Ahluwalia: ‘What an outstandingly perfect plot twist you turned out to be’
Pollywood: Chaupal OTT’s first women-centric web series, Shahi Majra, exposes social constructs