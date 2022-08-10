scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Special train between Santragachi and Puri announced

The train comprises two AC 2 Tier, six AC 3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and three General Second Class coaches.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 12:06:20 pm
Special train between Santragachi and Puri on weekend (Image: Representational-PTI/file)

To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Eastern Railway has announced a special train between Santragachi in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha.

According to a release, Santragachi-Puri special train (02837) will leave from Santragachi at 10 pm on August 12, Friday, and arrive at Puri at 7 am on August 13, Saturday.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Puri on Saturday at 11:55 pm and reach Satragachi at 9 am on Sunday.

The train comprises two AC 2 Tier, six AC 3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and three General Second Class coaches.

The stations falling en route are Kharagpur, Belda, Jaleswar, Rupsa,  Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and  Khurda Road.

Santragachi is a town in the Howrah district of West Bengal and Puri is famous for its Jagannath temple.

