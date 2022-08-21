Special train between Bengaluru and Shalimar in Kolkata announced

South Western Railway has announced a special train between Bengaluru and Shalimar (Kolkata) to clear the rush of passengers.
According to an official statement, Shalimar Superfast Express Special (06597) will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru on August 24, Wednesday at 10:15 am and reach Shalimar on the next day at 6:15 pm.
In the return direction, the train (06598) will depart from Shalimar on August 26, Friday, at 12:40 pm and arrive Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 8 pm the next day.
The stations en-route are Krishnarajapuram, Katpadi Jn, Renigunta Jn, Ongole, Vijayawada Jn, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kharagpur and Santragachi Jn.
The special trains will consist of one AC-II tier coach, two AC-III tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum brake van with generator car.
