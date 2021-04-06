Special team of UP Police leaves for Ropar to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday left for Punjab to bring back gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who faces trial in over a dozen cases in the state, officials said on Monday. The Punjab Home Department has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take custody of the jailed BSP MLA by April 8.

“A police team has left for Punjab today to bring Mukhtar Ansari. The team will take all the security measures required in bringing him,” Superintendent of Police (Banda) Siddharth Shankar Meena said.

Senior police officials refused to divulge the details like how many police personnel were going to bring Ansari.

Ansari, a history-sheeter in the UP Police records, is currently lodged in Ropar jail in connection with an extortion case.

The Punjab Police had brought him over in 2019 from a UP prison based on a production warrant issued about a fortnight after the registration of the extortion case. In an order on March 26, the Supreme Court, on a plea of the UP government, had directed the Punjab government to hand over Ansari’s custody to the Uttar Pradesh Police in two weeks.

In the letter, the Punjab Home Department had asked the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Home) for suitable arrangements to be made for Ansari’s transfer. It also said that Ansari suffered from certain medical conditions and the same may be kept in mind while making arrangements for his transfer.

Sources said that an ambulance has also been sent with the police team to Punjab.

Ansari will be brought to Banda district jail, where additional security arrangements have been made for his safety, police said.

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, meanwhile, said that 96 members of “Ansari’s gang” have been arrested and 85 of them have been booked under the Gangsters’ Act. Police also said that the arms licences of 72 associates of Ansari have been cancelled or suspended, and have attached seized, freed or demolished properties worth Rs 192 crore link to the BSP MLA and his associates.

Police said that Ansari is facing 52 cases in UP and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.