Special session of UP Assembly: Amid Oppn boycott, Shivpal, BSP MLA praise Yogi in House

A day after Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, defied her party to attend the special 36-hour session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Yadav and BSP MLA Aslam Raini attended the House and praised the BJP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Raini said that he decided to attend the special session after “listening to his antaraatma (inner voice)”.

“I have come to the House today to raise the issues of people of my district, and I hope that you would listen,” Raini, who represents Shravasti constituency, told the Assembly and then went on to point out the condition of roads in his district and also in front of his house.

He, however, did not blame the Chief Minister, but called it an “administrative failure”.

While Raini said that his loyalties are still with BSP, but to everyone’s surprise, he said that the ruling BJP has gone far ahead than the BSP in terms of cadres and organisation. “I have been with BSP since 2002 and people used to praise BSP for its organisation, but today, the BJP has gone far ahead,” said Raini. Targeting his own party chief Mayawati, he said that leaders like him feel neglected in the BSP.

“Our leader does not think it is right to consult even 18 leaders,” he said, referring to the number of BSP MLAs.

“EVM does not win elections. Whoever works would win the election instead. My belief is in the BSP and would remain so but we have lost our path today,” Raini said. Notably, BSP chief Mayawati had accused the BJP government of “manipulating EVMs” after the party candidate came a distant third in the Hamirpur Assembly bypolls last week.

He praised Chief Minister Adityanath for “strict” law and order and said that it was either during Mayawati government or during the regime of Adityanath that such a “control over law and order has been exercised”.

Shivpal, who has formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) but continues to be an SP MLA, meanwhile, showered praise on Adityanath, calling him “the honest Chief Minister”.

While he praised Adityanath for the investors’ summit, and the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana (LPG connection scheme), construction of toilets, he also gave his advice towards making these schemes better.

“The leadership of this state is in the hands of an honest CM, who respects public sentiment. But those sitting in police and administration do not understand public sentiment and do not even listen to the elected representatives,” said Shivpal.

However, he drew objections from the treasury benches, when he alleged that corruption was rampant at tehsil level. BJP MLAs said it was the habit formed during the previous regime, of which even Shivpal was part. Shivpal then retorted: “If habits of the past remain, then you would also be replaced and someone else would come, I was just giving a suggestion.”

The session concluded on Thursday night.