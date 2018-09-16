Special probe team formed to crack Rewari gangrape

SIT chief SP Nazneen Bhasin addressing a press conference in Rewari on Saturday. (Express photo) SIT chief SP Nazneen Bhasin addressing a press conference in Rewari on Saturday. (Express photo)

THREE DAYS after a 19-year-old was gangraped in Haryana’s Rewari district, the police on Saturday said they have formed an eight-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the absconding trio.

On Saturday, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said, “All three accused have been identified. Among them is a man who is in Army unit in Rajasthan. He was on holiday and has to report there this evening. We are getting a warrant issued for him and hope he will be arrested soon.”

While the FIR registered by the victim on Thursday had accused three men from her village for the crime, her father has since stated that “eight or 10 others” were also present.

The father, who works as a physical training instructor at a private school in Rewari district, said the accused left her at the local bus stop after the crime and informed him on phone that she was unwell. “After we picked her up, she told us what happened, and that she recognised three of them from our village. They are named in the FIR. She also said eight or 10 other boys were also there. Although she could not see them, she could hear them coming and going.”

On involvement of others, Nazneen Bhasin, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, who is leading the SIT, said, “We will look into that as well. So far, positive identification of anyone else (apart from the three) has not been done.”

Besides Bhasin herself, the SIT includes two DSPs, three inspectors, and two sub-inspectors. “We have formed multiple teams working on nabbing the accused. We request the public to share any information that could help in their arrest. We are announcing a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who can provide such information,” she said.

The incident had occurred on September 12 when the victim, a first-year BSc student, was headed to coaching classes.

In the FIR, she has stated that soon after her father dropped her at the bus stand around 8 am, two of the accused met her and made her drink water. “I became unconscious; they put me in a car and took me to a well,” the FIR states. When she regained consciousness, there was “a boy (also from the same village)…at the well. Upon my crying, they made me drink something and I became unconscious…they gangraped me.”

Thereafter, the complaint states, the accused dropped her at the same bus stand and rang up her family.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have alleged negligence on part of the police. “Those criminals came to our home (and purportedly threatened them to take back the FIR), and still the police could not arrest them,” the victim’s mother said. “They were busy making us run around to register the FIR.”

On the family’s allegations about delay in registering the FIR, and that personnel at the women’s police station in Rewari initially questioned authenticity of their claims, DGP Sandhu said, “If there is any error, or negligence, by police personnel, ADG-Rewari will conduct an inquiry and action will be taken accordingly.”

SP Bhasin said, “Soon as the incident was brought to light, raiding parties were constituted but as per mobile forensics (tracking cellphones), they (accused) had fled the same day.”

On Saturday, senior medical officer at the hospital where the victim is admitted said, “Her condition has improved today. Her vitals are normal, and she is undergoing counselling.”

In Delhi, the National Commission for Women condemned the incident and asked the Haryana police chief to give an update on the probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App