Special prayers, massive crowd, little planning: How stampede that killed 8 women in Bihar’s Nalanda unfolded

Hours after a stampede at Maa Sheetla Mandir left at least eight people dead on Tuesday morning, 75-year-old Shyam Kishore Singh sat quietly on a bench just outside, watching senior police officers moving through the premises of the temple located in Maghra village of Bihar’s Nalanda district.

“I am 75 years old. I have heard stories from my father and grandfather going back another 75 years, but I have never seen or heard of anything like this,” he said.

In the morning, the temple premises had turned into a site of chaos as a sudden surge in the crowd led to a stampede. Seven of the eight who died were from Nalanda itself, and one was from Nawada district.

By early evening, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar arrived at the temple along with other senior officers. They were briefed inside the premises by district officials about how the incident unfolded. A crowd gathered at a distance as police personnel tried to hold them back.

The incident occurred during special prayers that happen on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, an occasion that draws large numbers of devotees to the temple each year. A fair was also being held, adding to the footfall.

According to police, the situation became uncontrollable due to excessive crowding during prayers. “Eight devotees have died, and eight others have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” police said in a statement.

Spiralling out of control

Eyewitnesses said devotees began gathering from the early hours of the day. Alok Kumar, a 38-year-old businessman from the area, said, “We woke up at around 2 am to the sound of temple bells. The prayers had already started.”

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As the morning progressed, the crowd intensified, particularly near the steps leading to the inner sanctum. According to those present, the critical moment came when some women collapsed near the entrance point.

Rudra Singh, a local resident, said, “No one looks down; everyone keeps looking at the temple while moving forward. If they had looked down, they would have realised that someone had fallen or that something was happening.”

A shopkeeper, Manoj Kumar, who witnessed the incident, said, “Some women fell on the steps before entering. People behind kept pushing to go inside. Then one after another, people started falling.”

Another eyewitness, Dinesh Prasad, described the scene inside: “There were people lying over each other. Nobody understood what was happening. Everyone just kept pushing forward as space opened up.”

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With the situation spiralling quickly, local residents were among the first to respond. Abhay Kumar, who helped in the rescue efforts, said, “When we entered, people were piled up. We started pulling them out one by one.” He added that attempts were made to revive some victims. “We tried CPR on those we found unconscious. Two regained consciousness, but others did not respond,” he said.

Several residents alleged that the emergency response was delayed due to severe congestion on approach roads. Encroachments and the sheer volume of people made it difficult for ambulances to reach the site.

Rajesh Kumar, a local who assisted in clearing the road, said, “It took nearly an hour for ambulances to come in from the main road. The roads were completely blocked. Only after we pushed people aside could three to four ambulances get through.”

Another resident, Sunil Kumar, recounted how villagers mobilised themselves: “We heard around 9 am that people had died. When we reached, there was a huge crowd inside. We gathered people and went in to pull out the injured and the unconscious.”

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The incident has raised questions about crowd management at the temple, which is known to attract large gatherings every Tuesday, particularly during festivals.

Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said the administration had not received prior information from the temple authorities about the scale of the event. “No written request was submitted regarding crowd management,” he said.

Locals pointed to systemic issues. One resident, Rakesh Kumar, said, “There is usually no regular police presence here. Only when there is an application for an event does deployment happen. Otherwise, locals manage things themselves.”

Concerns were also raised about space constraints and congestion within the premises. “There are multiple shops inside and around the boundary, which reduces space further. When such a large crowd gathers, movement becomes difficult,” said Sanjay Kumar, a shop owner in the vicinity.

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The district administration said officials reached the site soon after receiving information. “All officers are present here. The injured are being treated at Sadar Hospital,” an official said.

Authorities have announced ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the families of the deceased, he said, adding that relief cheques were being handed over after postmortem procedures.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer and an Additional Superintendent of Police, has been formed. CCTV footage from the temple is being examined, and a forensic team conducted a detailed inspection.

The Station House Officer of Deepnagar police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, has been suspended.

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The deceased were identified as Malo Devi (36), Krinta Devi (48), Rita Devi (50), Kranti Devi (50), Devanti Devi (35), Rekha Devi (45), and Gudiya Devi (35) — all residents of Nalanda — and Asha Devi (65), who was from Nawada.

Anger, mourning

Outside the Sadar Hospital, where the injured are being treated and postmortems conducted, there was visible anger among relatives. Some alleged that the police response was delayed, while others questioned the lack of arrangements despite what they described as a predictably large crowd.

One of the injured devotees, Pankaj Kumar, said, “Around 20 to 25 people fell on top of me. It was taking more than two hours to move just 50 metres in the line.”

Sita Devi pointed out a pattern in crowd behaviour. “People from outside generally come on such days. Local residents usually avoid the rush and come later in the evening,” she said.

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The Sheetla Mata temple has long been a focal point for weekly and festival gatherings, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, locals said. Traditional practices of devotees include the offering of food prepared a day earlier.

For many residents, however, Tuesday’s incident stands apart.

“We have seen crowds here every year, but never something like this,” said Shyam Kishore Singh, as officials continued their inspection inside.

By late evening, the temple and the adjoining fair area had been cleaned out, and police personnel were deployed to maintain order as a few locals gathered outside the gate to offer prayers. Authorities said the situation is now under control.