Special police officer, his wife shot dead by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, while their daughter suffered injuries, officials said.

The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area of the district around 11 pm and opened fire on the family, they said.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to injuries. Their daughter Rafia has been shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.