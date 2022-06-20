Special one-way train from UP to TN for stranded passengers

Indian Railways have arranged a special train Monday to bring back passengers stranded in Uttar Pradesh to their home states in southern India as several trains were canceled in the last few days owing to rainfall, floods and other disruptions.

The one-way train will depart from Banaras railway station at 8 pm Monday and is expected to reach Chennai central railway station at 8:10 am on Wednesday, according to the announced schedule.

The train will have 18 stoppages which include Gyanpur road, Prayagraj Junction, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itrasi Junction, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagazngr, Ramgumdum, Warangal, Vijayawada Junction, Telani Junction, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur Junction.

The announcement came from the request by G Krishan Reddy, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Reddy said.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw for arranging a special train @RailMinIndia to Chennai via Warangal and Vijayawada in response to inquiries made to travelers from the South Indian states stranded in Varanasi,” Reddy wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Protests by students, unions, opposition parties and other organisations against the four-year restricted recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ where several train stations were attacked by the violent mob, and rain furry in the northeast, have led to continuous disruptions in train operations.

As per a report from news agency PTI, more than 500 trains were running late Monday.