Babri Masjid demolition case: Trial judge asks for protection, SC tells UP govt to consider

The Supreme Court Friday asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to issue orders within two weeks on the extension of tenure of the special judge hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, PTI has reported. It also asked the state government to consider his request including providing security to him. The development comes after the trial judge, in a letter, appealed for protection.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, is hearing the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land dispute case in the Supreme Court on a daily basis.

On Thursday, the counsel for the temple side told the Supreme Court that affidavits filed by several Muslim residents of Ayodhya before the Faizabad magistrate after idols were placed inside the Babri Masjid spoke about a temple being demolished to make way for the mosque and a willingness to return the land to Hindus.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who appeared for Rajendra Singh — one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit in the Ayodhya land matter — told the bench that these affidavits had not been accepted as evidence by the Allahabad High Court as the authors of these documents were not examined.

On Wednesday, the counsel for Ramlalla told the Supreme Court that the divinity of Ram Janmabhoomi was not lost even though Babri Masjid was built over the temple which predated it, and thus no one could claim title over the site by adverse possession.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, leading to the protracted legal battle.