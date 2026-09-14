Special focus at Odisha zoo: Baby orangutan unwell since Day 1

On Sunday, too, it developed fever while in quarantine but its condition was reported stable on Monday, said officials.

Of the five Orangutans rescued in Odisha, Nandankanan Zoo authorities are placing special emphasis on one particular baby. Reason: The orangutan has been unwell right from the time it was found, along with four others, in a casuarina forest near Bhograi in Balasore district.

Why it matters The orangutans have been a source of much curiosity and concern ever since they were rescued last week. While Indonesia has been seeking their repatriation, Odisha authorities have said their present focus is to ensure their survival

On Sunday, too, it developed fever while in quarantine but its condition was reported stable on Monday, said officials.

According to officials, the baby orangutan had been showing high body temperature ever since it was brought to the zoo. “The fever subsides after administering medication but it recurs again. The same baby orangutan had developed a temperature again on Sunday but it’s normal now. We are taking all steps to ensure good health and wellbeing of the orangutans,” deputy director of Nandankanan Pradeep Mirase told The Indian Express.