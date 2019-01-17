Special director Rakesh Asthana moved out of CBI

The government on Thursday moved out CBI special director Rakesh Asthana from the agency. The tenure of three other senior officers of the probe agency was also curtailed. Asthana is accused of taking bribes in the Moin Qureshi case.

“The Appointment Committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of DOPT/AV division for curtailment of tenure of the following officers working in CBI in the rank of Special Director/ Joint Director/ DIG/SP with immediate effect. Rakesh Asthana, Arun Kumar Sharma, Manish Kumar Sinha, Jayant J Naiknavare,” read the government notification.

This comes days after a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered committee removed Alok Verma as CBI director. Asthana and Verma had accused each other of taking bribe.

After their feud came in public, both the officers were sent on leave by the government and were divested of their duties. Verma, however, challenged the government’s decision in the Supreme Court that last week set aside the government’s order and reinstated him.

However, two days later Verma was sacked from the post of CBI director by the committee that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice Sikri.