Special court sentences 15 in ISIS recruitment conspiracy case

The case, registered by the NIA on December 9, 2015, under relevant sections of the IPC and the UAPA, pertains to a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by ISIS to establish a base in India by recruiting youth through different social media platforms. (File/Representational)

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 15 people for being members of terror group ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish a base in India and recruit youth to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.

Special Judge Parveen Singh sent Nafees Khan to jail for 10 years while three convicts — Abu Anas, Mufti Abdul Sami Qasmi and Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh — got seven-year jail terms. Amjad and Azhar Khan were awarded six-year imprisonment.

According to their lawyer Qausar Khan, the court also awarded five-year jail terms to nine other convicts: Mohd Obedullah, Najmul Huda, Mohd Afzal, Sohail Ahmed, Mohd Aleem, Moinudeen Khan, Asif Ali, Syed Mujahid and Mohd Hussain.

The judge awarded punishment according to section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act after the convicts pleaded guilty.

While pleading guilty, the accused told the court that they were “remorseful for the acts alleged against them”, and undertook not to indulge in similar acts and activities in future.

The NIA had filed charges against the accused in 2016-2017.

