Special court remands Davinder Singh, 4 others in NIA custody for 15 days

A special court on Thursday remanded suspended police officer Davinder Singh and four others in NIA custody for 15 days. The other four included Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Baba, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmed, who has been accused of harbouring militants, Hizbul militant Rafi Ahmed Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir.

The NIA had sought custodial interrogation of the accused for 15 days to unearth the wider conspiracy in the matter. Granting them the custody, Special judge Subash C Gupta observed that “facts and circumstances of the case, gravity and heinousness of the crime as involved in the present case, submissions made by the Chief Investigating Officer and the state of investigation of the case, the court is of the considered view that custodial interrogation of the accused is imperative to facilitate the ongoing investigation’’.

The judge also directed the investigating officer to arrange medical examination of the accused after every 48 hours during the remand period.

According to documents presented before the court by the NIA, Naveed Baba’s brother Irfan has been arrested for his role in the larger conspiracy and for being a harbourer of terrorists. The agency alleged that Irfan was acting as a go-between the Hizbul commander and Singh for facilitating their travel for a specific mission.

The NIA also said that Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir were ferrying Naveed and Rafi Ahmed Rather towards Jammu on January 11 as part of a criminal conspiracy.

