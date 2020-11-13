Special court rejects bail plea by Deepak Kochhar

Deepak Kochhar

A special court rejected the bail application of Deepak Kochhar—the husband of ICICI Bank former managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kocchar—arrested in connection to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Deepak, who controlled Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd, was arrested in September. He sought default bail claiming that ED had not filed the chargesheet within the stipulated time. The chargesheet or prosecution complaint as referred to by ED, was filed before the court last Tuesday against Deepak, Chanda and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot among others.

