Special AC train between Mumbai, Jaipur announced

To meet the increase in passenger demand, North Western Railway has announced a special train between Mumbai and Jaipur.

According to a release, Mumbai Central-Jaipur AC superfast train (09183) will leave from Mumbai Central on August 10, Wednesday, at 10:50 pm and arrive at Jaipur at 6:30 pm on the next day.

For the return journey, the train — Jaipur-Borivali AC superfast special (09184) — will terminate at Borivali of Gujarat. As per the schedule, the train will leave from Jaipur station at 7:35 pm on August 11 and reach Borivali at 12:30 pm on the following day.

The station en route are Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Durgapur.