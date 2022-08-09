August 9, 2022 12:19:42 pm
To meet the increase in passenger demand, North Western Railway has announced a special train between Mumbai and Jaipur.
According to a release, Mumbai Central-Jaipur AC superfast train (09183) will leave from Mumbai Central on August 10, Wednesday, at 10:50 pm and arrive at Jaipur at 6:30 pm on the next day.
For the return journey, the train — Jaipur-Borivali AC superfast special (09184) — will terminate at Borivali of Gujarat. As per the schedule, the train will leave from Jaipur station at 7:35 pm on August 11 and reach Borivali at 12:30 pm on the following day.
The station en route are Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Durgapur.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Special AC train between Mumbai, Jaipur announced
MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 score card released; here’s how to download
For Ukrainians abroad, war has also meant a flowering of identity
Netflix’s Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale teaser: An intimate look at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, love story. Watch
Posters for Chess Olympiad closing ceremony show President, PM and CM
Nagasaki marks A-bombing anniversary amid nuclear war fears
Janhvi Kapoor admits she asked for one blunder on Koffee with Karan to be edited out: ‘I got overexcited…’
Meet the pilot who quit flying because of the climate crisis
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
Apple iOS 16 developer beta 5 brings back option to see battery percentage in status bar
Private sector should boost R&D: CEA Nageswaran
Italy: World War II bomb found in Po River detonated safely