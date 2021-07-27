Speaking to Sikh bodies on Akal Takht invitation, ex-sacrilege SIT head underlines Dera link

Former DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra, who headed the SIT that probed the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident, on Monday addressed a meeting of Sikh bodies on Akal Takht’s invitation.

Akal Takht Jathedar had called meeting of Sikh bodies to formulate strategy to seek justice in sacrilege cases and stop such incidents. Khatra’s son, Satbir Singh Khatra, is a SAD leader.

Addressing the gathering, Khatra, whose SIT probed the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara, said, “Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is nominated in the FIR no. 63 registered for theft of Guru Granth Sahib’s holy bir. Dera chief’s name is not mentioned in fresh challans submitted in FIR number 117 and 128 (both FIRs related with Bargari sacrilege cases), in list of the accused, though all three FIRs are interrelated as observed by court.”

Khatra had submitted the challan in FIR no. 63 before his retirement in which Dera Sacha Sauda head is an accused.

He also told Sikh bodies on Monday that Dera followers were unhappy with preaching of some Sikh followers as it was hurting Dera following and this allegedly became the reason that the conspiracy was hatched.

“If this was a conspiracy, then who was the conspirator? I had arrested one accused who executed the conspiracy. Now, question is who will arrest the conspirator?” asked Khatra.

Recently, Akal Takht Jathedar had asked why Punjab Police was not questioning Dera Sacha Sauda head. Khatra, however, justified no questioning of Dera head by Punjab Police. “Three accused are still on the run. If we take remand of Dera chief without arresting them, it will be just waste of time and we will not be able to take remand of Dera chief second time as per rules,” said Khatra.

Khatra was appointed SIT chief in sacrilege case by SAD government in 2015.