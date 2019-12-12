Speaking Sanskrit keeps diabetes, cholesterol in control: BJP MP in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Ganesh Singh. (Source: Facebook) BJP MP Ganesh Singh. (Source: Facebook)

BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday claimed that speaking the Sanskrit language on a regular basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol in control, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking during the debate on the Sanskrit Central Universities Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha, Singh claimed as per a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking in Sanskrit can have a number of health benefits. He also said if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless, citing alleged research by the US space research agency NASA.

More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh claimed.

The Sanskrit Central Universities will be set up by converting three deemed Sanskrit universities, presently functioning in the country. The three deemed universities are: Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in New Delhi, and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the government wants to strengthen all Indian languages, be it Tamil, Hindi, Kannada or Bengali.

Calling the Sanskrit scriptures as a “treasure of knowledge” which contains everything from science to economics, the minister said the government wants the next generation to study these books.

