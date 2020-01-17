Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigns, set to be Himachal BJP chief

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur with Rajeev Bindal during latter’s farewell, at Vidhan Sabha, Thursday. (Photo By Pradeep Kumar) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur with Rajeev Bindal during latter’s farewell, at Vidhan Sabha, Thursday. (Photo By Pradeep Kumar)

The BJP national leadership has decided to appoint Rajeev Bindal as the president of the state party unit, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday.

In an informal chat with the media after a farewell function for Bindal, who earlier resigned from as the Assembly Speaker, Thakur said the national leadership cleared his name as they believe that he would strengthen the party in the state.

After a tenure of two years and six days, Bindal handed over his resignation papers to the Deputy Speaker Hans Raj at around 3 pm. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yash Pal Sharma said that Bindal has ceased to work as the Speaker of the 13th Vidhan Sabha with immediate effect.

Hans Raj said the new Speaker would be elected on the first day of the next Assembly session. Thakur, however, added that it would be discussed and decided later whether a special session would be called to elect the new Speaker.

Bindal will now file nominations for the formal election to the Himachal BJP president’s post at 2 pm on Friday. His appointment will be formally announced on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Bindal listed out his achievement as the Speaker. He said that he developed a waiting area, canteen and rain shelter for members of the public who come to meet the CM and other ministers at the Assembly complex, besides opening a cafetaria for the MLAs. He said he also strengthened the digitisation of Assembly records, and introduced the e-constituency management system under which members of the House can access various types of information such as vacancies and public works through a mobile phone application.

A graduate of ayurvedic medicine and surgery (GAMS), Bindal is serving his fifth-term as an MLA. He was elected from Solan thrice and is currently representing Nahan constituency for a second time.

Bindal is considered close to BJP’s working president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

When asked how will he maintain a balance in all BJP factions, Bindal said he would reply to this question after his formal appointment as the state party chief.

He said the Cabinet would be expanded after discussions with Nadda and former Speaker Rajeev Bindal, who will be appointed the BJP’s state president on January 18.

Ashwani Sharma set to become Punjab BJP chief

Jalandhar: Former state BJP chief and former MLA from Pathankot, Ashwani Sharma, filed his nomination for state BJP president’s post on Thursday. He is all set to become the next BJP chief unapposed Friday as he is the only candidate in the fray for the post.

The election process was initiated for the post of state BJP chief and for the 13 posts of BJP National Council in circuit house Jalandhar on Thursday. There is no competitor against anyone even for these 13 seats.

The others who filed the papers for the membership of the National Council included former ministers, Lakshmi Kanya Chawla, Master Mohan Lal, Surjit Kumar Jayani.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader, Maheish Giri, was observer for the election process. Apart from this, outgoing state BJP chief Shawait Malik, and other senior leaders including Avinash Rai Khanna, Tikshan Sood, Manorajan Kalia, Madan Mohan Mittal, and others were also present at the event.

The formal announcement for state BJP chief will be made Friday, after which Sharma will take over at a function at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar.

ENS

