Speaker picks 15 MPs for Privileges Committee, Ravi Shankar to lead

NEARLY two years after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday nominated 15 mem­bers to the Committee of Privileges. The panel, tasked to examine cases of breach of privilege of the House and its members, will be chaired by senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Those nominated to the multi-party panel are Brijmohan Agrawal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jagdambika Pal, Jagadish Shettar, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sangeeta Singh Deo (all from BJP), Tariq Anwar, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena), Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party).