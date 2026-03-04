Speaker picks 15 MPs for Privileges Committee, Ravi Shankar to lead

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
NEARLY two years after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday nominated 15 members to the Committee of Privileges. The panel, tasked to examine cases of breach of privilege of the House and its members, will be chaired by senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Those nominated to the multi-party panel are Brijmohan Agrawal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jagdambika Pal, Jagadish Shettar, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sangeeta Singh Deo (all from BJP), Tariq Anwar, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena), Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party).
The panel came into effect from Tuesday.
The object of parliamentary privilege is to safeguard the freedom, the authority and the dignity of Parliament.
Every member enjoys privileges to perform his duty without any hindrance. The committee determines with reference to the facts of each case whether a breach of privilege is involved and makes suitable recommendations in its report.
The 18th Lok Sabha still does not have an ethics committee.
Sources said this committee is unlikely to take up the substantive motion moved by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi seeking his “immediate expulsion” from Lok Sabha after initiating an “inquiry to examine all his unethical conduct”.
A substantive motion is a tool in the legislative body to ensure a discussion and decision on the motion if it is accepted. BJP sources said the Lok Sabha will directly discuss Dubey’s motion it if the Speaker takes it up during the second leg of the Budget Session beginning March 9.
