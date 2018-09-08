Speaker on SC/ST Act: Had government not amended Act, it could have led to an explosion

Loksabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Express photo by Praveen Jain) Loksabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Calling for a wider debate among all political parties before possible amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has defended the recent amendment to the legislation, saying had the government not done so it could have led to an explosion (in society).

“If I give a big chocolate to my son, someone may say I should not have done so. If you try to forcibly take the chocolate from that boy he will get angry and cry. Some sensible people in the family will make him understand and slowly take away the chocolate. If you try to try to suddenly snatch something given to a person there can be an explosion. Why did the government do it? (Because) it could have led to an explosion,” the MP from Indore said while addressing a meet of the party’s traders’ cell on Thursday.

The BJP veteran stressed that amending laws or bringing new laws was the right of Parliament. “If the Supreme Court gives some order in a day it won’t help. After all, the government has to run the administration. When the apex court suddenly said something, Parliament said it doesn’t happen this way and all put their views across,” she said.

