Speaker Om Birla urges floor leaders to ensure dignity of House is upheld

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged the national leaderships of all political parties for cooperation in ensuring that members representing them in the House upheld its dignity.
In a letter to the floor leaders of all the parties, Birla underlined the need for “deep introspection” when it came to upholding the highest standards of respect for the country’s Constitutional institutions.
“I am writing this letter to you … out of our shared sense of responsibility for democratic principles. For some time, the respect and dignity of our Parliamentary democracy are being harmed by some members both inside and outside the House,” Birla wrote.
“My humble request to you is that our conduct and behaviour is viewed by the entire nation and delivers a message to all our Constitutional institutions … Special efforts will have to be made by the leaderships of all parties to ensure the highest moral conduct and behaviour from their members in the House,” he added.
In a related development, Birla expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing confidence in his effective administration of the House. PM Modi in a letter to the Speaker praised Birla for his composure, impartiality and leadership after a no-confidence motion against him was defeated in the House.
“The no-confidence motion brought against you in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the House. I also congratulate the members of the House for the decisive manner in which they rejected this political misdeed,” the PM wrote.
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