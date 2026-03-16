Speaker Om Birla urges floor leaders to ensure dignity of House is upheld

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged the national leaderships of all political parties for cooperation in ensuring that members representing them in the House upheld its dignity.

In a letter to the floor leaders of all the parties, Birla underlined the need for “deep introspection” when it came to upholding the highest standards of respect for the country’s Constitutional institutions.

“I am writing this letter to you … out of our shared sense of responsibility for democratic principles. For some time, the respect and dignity of our Parliamentary democracy are being harmed by some members both inside and outside the House,” Birla wrote.