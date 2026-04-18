Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha, says House recorded 93% productivity during Budget Session

Speaker Om Birla Saturday concluded the Budget Session that began on January 28, and indefinitely adjourned the Lok Sabha.

In his concluding remarks, Birla announced that the House recorded 93 per cent productivity during the Budget Session, and achieved a 75 per cent success rate by passing nine of 12 tabled Government Bills.

This Budget Session, which is the seventh session of the 18th Lok Sabha, witnessed 31 sittings over 151 hours and 42 minutes.

According to the Speaker, the Vote of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 28 was passed following a discussion that took place over two hours and 46 minutes.