Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha, says House recorded 93% productivity during Budget Session

Speaker Om Birla Saturday concluded the Budget Session that began on January 28, and indefinitely adjourned the Lok Sabha.
In his concluding remarks, Birla announced that the House recorded 93 per cent productivity during the Budget Session, and achieved a 75 per cent success rate by passing nine of 12 tabled Government Bills.
This Budget Session, which is the seventh session of the 18th Lok Sabha, witnessed 31 sittings over 151 hours and 42 minutes.
According to the Speaker, the Vote of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 28 was passed following a discussion that took place over two hours and 46 minutes.
On February 1, Birla said, the annual budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was discussed over 13 hours and saw the participation of 63 members, followed by Sitharaman’s reply on February 11.
Nine of the 12 Government Bills that were passed include the Industrial Relations Code (amendment) Bill, 2026, the Finance Bill, 2026, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (amendment) Bill, 2026, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 and the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.
“On April 16 and 17, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were discussed… over 21 hours 27 minutes in which 131 honourable members put forth their views. This Constitutional amendment Bill was not passed by the House,” the Speaker noted.
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Birla added that the session saw oral replies to 126 starred questions and MPs raising 326 matters of public interest, while 650 matters were raised under Rule 377.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Birla said, addressed the House over the West Asia conflict and the challenges that it posed for India on March 23. On March 30, a discussion on efforts to make India Naxalism-free under Rule 193 took place over six hours and seven minutes, in which 36 members took part, and it ended with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply.
The House also acknowledged the country’s feat of achieving first criticality of its 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, the Speaker said, adding that the Lok Sabha witnessed 181 speeches in 18 Indian languages during the session.
According to data released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, ‘Time lost due to interruptions/forced adjournments’ during the Budget Session was clocked at 53 hours and four minutes.
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This duration is behind the 65 hours and 15 minutes lost during the third session and the 84 hours and five minutes during the fifth session of the House.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More