Spate of arrests in Dadri, Greater Noida in 24 hours

In a span of 24 hours, four alleged criminals were arrested in four separate encounters from parts of Greater Noida and Dadri, police said. According to police, the gang members fired at police and the teams retaliated. In the ensuing crossfire, police said the four men received bullet injuries on their legs.

“On Thursday, two encounters took place — one at Ecotech 3 police station area and the second in Surajpur. The Ecotech 3 case relates to a car robbery incident, in which three men were arrested two days ago. Following their arrest, a search for their associates was underway. The encounter took place when our teams tried to stop the accused and corner him,” said Ajaypal Sharma, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar district. The other incident took place at the Saakipur roundabout, police said.

A police statement said, “Around 11.30 pm, three suspicious looking men on a motorcycle were crossing the roundabout. They were asked to stop, but the men started speeding towards a forested area. We chased them and asked them to surrender but they opened fire on the team with the aim of killing the police personnel.”

“Police opened fire in self-defence. One alleged criminal received a bullet injury in his leg, following which he was rushed to the district hospital,” added the statement. “In the Dadri encounter, three men were arrested. They had been absconding in cases of extortion, murder and loot,” said SSP Sharma.

